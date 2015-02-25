FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AO World cuts earnings outlook on UK slowdown
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 25, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

AO World cuts earnings outlook on UK slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - AO World, the British online domestic appliances retailer, said it expected its full-year results to be slightly below expectations after recording a slowdown in its home business in the fourth quarter.

AO, which joined the stock market last year, said it now realises some of the recent revenue growth was due to the extra publicity around the company, and that this had now dropped off.

It said it now expected revenue for the UK operations of around 470 million pounds ($728 million) to 475 million pounds, and adjusted core earnings of 16.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.