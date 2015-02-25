AO World cuts earnings outlook on UK slowdown

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - AO World, the British online domestic appliances retailer, said it expected its full-year results to be slightly below expectations after recording a slowdown in its home business in the fourth quarter.

AO, which joined the stock market last year, said it now realises some of the recent revenue growth was due to the extra publicity around the company, and that this had now dropped off.

It said it now expected revenue for the UK operations of around 470 million pounds ($728 million) to 475 million pounds, and adjusted core earnings of 16.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)