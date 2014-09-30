FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AO World says German website to go live 6 months early
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 30, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

AO World says German website to go live 6 months early

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - AO World, the British online domestic appliances retailer that joined the stock market in February, said its German website would go live on Wednesday, six months ahead of schedule.

Shares in the firm, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges to ovens and vacuum cleaners, rose 4.2 percent on Tuesday after it also said its UK business performed well in its second quarter, with revenue growth and core earnings on track to meet internal expectations for the 2014-15 year.

AO sees the launch of AO.de in Germany as the first step in its European expansion plans.

It said the site will be live for pre-orders on Wednesday with nationwide, next day delivery services, commencing on Oct. 14.

AO said the early launch in Germany will bring forward all associated costs into the 2014-15 year.

Shares in AO listed at 285 pence on Feb. 26 and peaked at 412.4 pence the same day. The stock has since lost over half its value, hitting a low of 187.3 pence last week.

The stock was up 8 pence at 199 pence at 0723 GMT, valuing the business at 843 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.