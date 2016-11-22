UPDATE 1-British online retailer AO World expects Black Friday rush before prices rise

(Adds CEO comments, shares)

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World is counting on bumper Black Friday sales, saying it expects consumers to snap up appliances before prices start to rise in the new year to offset the pound's slide since the Brexit vote.

Chief Executive John Roberts said on Tuesday he expected online businesses to be the big winners of this week's Black Friday, a U.S. shopping tradition that has been adopted in Britain in the past few years.

AO World said it more than doubled its earnings in Britain in the six months through September, offsetting a loss in continental Europe, and is stretching the Black Friday event into a week of promotions.

"This year it has been well reported that, obviously with the Brexit currency movements, prices are going to go up in Q1 next year," Roberts told reporters.

"So our belief is that it is going to be bigger than ever."

Analysts expect Black Friday spending to break last year's record, with most of the growth coming from online transactions.

Roberts said AO World had performed strongly in the six months to end-September, with revenue rising 23 percent to 324.7 million pounds ($405 million), leading to group core earnings of 1.5 million pounds against a 4.5 million loss a year ago.

The company attributed the surge in UK earnings, to 13.1 million pounds, to "improved gross margin and brand awareness, which consequently reduced acquisition costs."

That offset a loss of 14.2 million euros in continental Europe, where the company is scaling up operations.

Roberts said continental Europe would be profitable by 2020, and its gross margin will be at least as good, or better, than in Britain.

He said prices for electrical appliances would rise as a result of the fall of around 14 percent in the pound against the dollar since the Brexit vote in June, but the level would not be apparent until the first quarter of next year.

"We do know there are going to be price increases," he said.

"In a category like electricals, where the margins are as tight as they are, there is no way the significant changes in currency we have seen are not going to flow into the market."

Shares in AO World reversed early gains to trade down 2 percent at 166 pence at 0944 GMT. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)