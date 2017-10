(Corrects to say shares closed on NYSE, not Nasdaq. Also corrects share closing price)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - AOL Inc named Karen Dykstra as chief financial officer, in place of Artie Minson, who was appointed chief operating officer in June.

Dykstra, 53, is a former partner at Plainfield Asset Management LLC.

AOL shares closed at $34.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)