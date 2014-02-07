FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Backlash hits AOL CEO who linked pension cuts to 'distressed babies'
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Backlash hits AOL CEO who linked pension cuts to 'distressed babies'

Jennifer Saba, Lisa Richwine

3 Min Read

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong tried to tamp down a backlash after he linked a cut to pension benefits with rising insurance costs due to two employees’ “distressed babies,” insisting that the Internet provider was focused on families.

Armstrong’s comments on Thursday during a company town hall about why it was cutting 401(k) contributions caused a fire storm on social media overshadowing positive quarterly results from AOL and marked the second recent instance when a gaffe by Armstrong left the CEO with some explaining to do.

During the meeting, Armstrong singled out two unidentified employees who had babies with health issues in 2012.

“We had two AOL-ers that had distressed babies that were born that we paid a million dollars each to make sure those babies were OK in general,” Armstrong said, according to the Capital New York, which first reported it.

He said changes to the company’s 401(k) retirement plan were made in the wake of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, which he said added $7.1 million in expenses for the online media and entertainment company.

After the town hall, Armstrong sought to clarify his remarks in a memo to AOL’s 5,000 employees.

“I discussed the increases we and many other companies are seeing in healthcare costs,” he wrote. “In that context, I mentioned high-risk pregnancy as just one of many examples of how our company supports families when they are in need. We will continue supporting members of the AOL family.”

Armstrong’s comment was satirized by the technology blog ValleyWag, which posted a graphic counting Armstrong’s multimillion-dollar salary in units of distressed babies.

It was the second time that Armstrong found himself on the defensive after making spontaneous comments during company meetings. In August, Armstrong issued an apology after publicly firing a Patch in front of a thousand employees.

An AOL spokesman declined to comment on the latest gaffe.

Armstrong’s comments came on the same day that the company reported better-than-expected results and its best year of growth in a decade. AOL reported $36 million in net income during the fourth quarter on $679 million in revenue.

AOL shares were down 2.8 percent at $45.81 a share on Friday after falling on Thursday as well.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.