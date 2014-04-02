FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AOL poaches J&J executive to head global partnerships
April 2, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

AOL poaches J&J executive to head global partnerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - AOL Inc named on Wednesday Johnson & Johnson executive Kim Kadlec to a newly created position in charge of distribution partnerships for AOL’s media properties such as TechCrunch, The Huffington Post and AOL On video network.

Kadlec will serve as the head of relationship management and will report to AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong and the CEO of AOL’s brand group Susan Lyne.

“I have been working with AOL for a long time as a client and I really came to understand Tim’s vision around video and mobile,” Kadlec said.

Kadlec said her priority will be to identify partners, such as technology, wireless and other media companies for global content distribution deals.

Kadlec most recently served as Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide vice president, global marketing group.

She was also vice president of branded entertainment at NBC Universal and held senior roles at Fox Entertainment Group and Universal McCann. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)

