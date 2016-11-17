AOL to cut 5 pct of its workforce - source

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Digital media company AOL, owned by Verizon Communications Inc, will lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 500 employees, a source familiar with the situation said.

Most of the cuts will be in AOL's corporate units, while resources will be shifted more to its mobile, video and data offerings, AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong told technology news site Recode in an interview. (on.recode.net/2g1Bpsv) (Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)