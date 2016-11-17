BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5-7 pct
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc sees FY 2017 core EPS growth in the range of 5% to 7% - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2f3SuzG] Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Digital media company AOL, owned by Verizon Communications Inc, will lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 500 employees, a source familiar with the situation said.
Most of the cuts will be in AOL's corporate units, while resources will be shifted more to its mobile, video and data offerings, AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong told technology news site Recode in an interview. (on.recode.net/2g1Bpsv) (Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
WUZHEN, China, Nov 17 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd rallied behind Beijing's recently-imposed cyber security law on Thursday, following criticism of it from overseas technology rivals.
BARCELONA, Nov 17 Liberty Global's chief executive said the cable group's joint venture with mobile operator Vodafone in the Netherlands did not signal more deals between the two companies in Europe.