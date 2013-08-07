FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

AOL to buy video ad platform for $405 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - AOL Inc has agreed to purchase video advertising platform Adap.tv for $405 million in a mix of cash and stock.

The company on Wednesday also reported higher revenue on gains made in advertising. AOL said second-quarter revenue rose almost 1 percent to $541.3 million, compared with analysts average estimates of $539.6, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $28.5 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $970.8 million, or $10.17 per share in the same quarter last period. During the second quarter last year, AOL sold a group of patents to Microsoft for more than $1 billion.

