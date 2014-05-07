FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AOL 1st-qtr revenue rises 8 pct on higher ad sales
May 7, 2014

AOL 1st-qtr revenue rises 8 pct on higher ad sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Digital media and entertainment company AOL Inc reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in ad sales.

Net income attributable to AOL, which owns the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, fell to $9.3 million, or 11 cents per share, from $25.9 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $583.3 million from $538.3 million for the quarter ended March 31. The company’s advertising revenue rose 16 percent to $433.4 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)

