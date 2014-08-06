FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AOL revenue up 12 percent as ad sales jump
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

AOL revenue up 12 percent as ad sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Digital media and entertainment company AOL Inc reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in advertising sales.

Net income attributable to AOL fell to $28.2 million, or 34 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $28.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $606.8 million from $541.3 million. Advertising revenue increased 20 percent to $451.7 million, said AOL, which owns the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.