a year ago
MOVES-Alison Trusty joins Aon Hewitt as hedge fund researcher
June 13, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Alison Trusty joins Aon Hewitt as hedge fund researcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt hired Alison Trusty as hedge fund researcher in its liquid alternatives manager research team, the company said.

In her new role, Trusty will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, conducting due diligence, and monitoring hedge funds on a global basis, Aon said.

Prior to joining Aon Hewitt, Trusty worked with pensions consultancy Hymans Robertson. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

