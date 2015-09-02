FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aon Employee Benefits boosts UK pension team
#Funds News
September 2, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Aon Employee Benefits boosts UK pension team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon Plc’s UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.

Monk joins Aon Employee Benefits as a senior investment consultant with the DC team. He was previously with P-Solve Investments, where he handled DC schemes, including regulation, and governance, the company said.

De Werra joins the company as an investment consultant. She was previously a broker in the European government bond team at BGC Partners. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

