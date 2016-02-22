FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES-Michael Walker joins Aon Hewitt's risk settlement group
February 22, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-Michael Walker joins Aon Hewitt's risk settlement group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects formatting in third graph)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aon Plc’s human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt has appointed Michael Walker to its risk settlement group as a principal consultant.

Walker rejoined Aon Hewitt after spending more than two years in British insurer Legal & General Group Plc’s pension risk transfer business.

Before moving to Legal & General in 2013, Walker spent 12 years as a consultant in Aon Hewitt’s retirement practice. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

