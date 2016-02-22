REFILE-MOVES-Michael Walker joins Aon Hewitt's risk settlement group

(Corrects formatting in third graph)
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aon Plc’s human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt has appointed Michael Walker to its risk settlement group as a principal consultant.
Walker rejoined Aon Hewitt after spending more than two years in British insurer Legal & General Group Plc’s pension risk transfer business.
Before moving to Legal & General in 2013, Walker spent 12 years as a consultant in Aon Hewitt’s retirement practice. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)