MOVES-Insurance broker Aon hires Qin Lu from Swiss Re
July 24, 2015

MOVES-Insurance broker Aon hires Qin Lu from Swiss Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - British insurance broker Aon Plc appointed Qin Lu as chief executive of Aon Benfield Greater China and Aon risk solutions China.

Qin will report to Malcolm Steingold, CEO of Aon Benfield Asia Pacific, and Sandeep Malik, CEO of Aon risk solutions Asia.

He will be based in Hong Kong and will join the regional management teams of Aon Benfield and Aon risk solutions, the company said.

Qin previously worked at Swiss Re, where he was president of China and a member of its Asia management team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
