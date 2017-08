March 2 (Reuters) - Aon Hewitt, a unit of Aon Plc, said on Thursday Tim Gardener joined its investment consulting team as a partner.

Gardener joined Aon Hewitt after seven years with AXA Investment Managers, where he was the global head of the institutional client group.

He previously worked at consultancy firm Mercer for 24 years, leaving the firm as a worldwide partner and global chief investment officer. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)