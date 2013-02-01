FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Aon profit rises as margin improves in human resource business
February 1, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Aon profit rises as margin improves in human resource business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue figure in paragraph 4 to $3.1 billion from $3.1 million)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aon Plc, the world’s largest insurance broker, reported a higher quarterly profit as margin pressures eased at its human resource business.

Net income rose to $305 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $277 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, which includes investment loss or gains, the company earned $1.27 per share.

Total revenue rose 4 percent $3.1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

