MOVES-Aon Hewitt names Jeremy Andrulis CEO of Southeast Asia consulting arm
September 19, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Aon Hewitt names Jeremy Andrulis CEO of Southeast Asia consulting arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health business of Aon Plc, appointed Jeremy Andrulis chief executive of Southeast Asia for Aon Hewitt Consulting and managing director of its Singapore operations.

Andrulis was earlier managing director in Hong Kong and Taiwan for Aon Hewitt’s performance, rewards & talent and retirement practices. He replaces Rick Payne, who resigned at the end of August.

Andrulis has been with Aon Hewitt for seven years, the company said in a statement.

He will report directly to Steward Fotheringham, Aon Hewitt’s chief executive, Asia Pacific.

Aon Plc is a provider of risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and outsourcing services. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
