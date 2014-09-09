FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aon Risk names CEO, COO to U.S. financial services group
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Aon Risk names CEO, COO to U.S. financial services group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk management business of Aon Plc, named a chief executive and a chief operating officer among a host of appointments in its U.S. financial services group.

Brian Wanat, currently co-leader in the group, was named as chief executive. Christine Williams will serve as chief operating officer, the company said.

Anne Corona will lead the U.S. financial services group West region overseeing Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco. This is in addition to leading the professional risk solutions group.

Robbyn Reichman and Jacqueline Urban will assume co-leadership of the legal and claims practice group, while Paul Kim will lead the U.S. financial services group business development and product innovation, the company said.

