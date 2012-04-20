FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A.O. Smith posts higher profit
April 20, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

A.O. Smith posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

April 20 (Reuters) - Heater maker A.O. Smith Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a 10 percent increase in sales of heaters and boilers at its largest North American business, and raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

The company now expects earnings between $2.75 and $2.90 per share from continuing operations for the full year - above its earlier view of $2.65 to $2.85 per share.

A.O. Smith’s net earnings from continuing operations almost doubled to $47.5 million, or $1.02 per share, from $24.2 million, or 52 cents, a year ago.

