Advent buys control of Serta mattress maker AOT

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Advent International has agreed to acquire a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings, the parent company of Serta mattress maker National Bedding and Simmons Bedding, the private equity firm said on Sunday.

Current investors in the mattress manufacturer are Ares Management LLC and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which will retain a minority equity stake after the transaction.

The deal value was not disclosed, but a source with knowledge of the matter said the transaction valued AOT at about $3 billion, including debt.

All parties declined to comment on the deal value. The source requested anonymity because the matter is not public.

The transaction, expected to be completed by the fourth quarter, underscores robust appetite for secondary buyouts -- sales from one private equity firm to another. The industry is flush with capital it is looking to put to work, and the market for initial public offerings remains choppy.

National Bedding is the largest licensee and majority shareholder of Serta, with 18 factories in the United States and two in Canada. Atlanta-based Simmons Bedding is one of the world’s largest mattress producers and the maker of Beautyrest.

Barclays acted as lead financial adviser, while Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley were co-advisers to AOT Bedding Super Holdings.