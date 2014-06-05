UK's AO World readies move into Europe as profits rise

(Adds details)

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British online domestic appliances retailer AO World marked its maiden results as a listed company with a 11 percent rise in annual earnings and said its push to broaden ranges and expand into Europe were well advanced.

The group, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges to ovens and vacuum cleaners, said on Thursday adjusted core earnings for the year to March 31 rose to 11.2 million pounds ($18.76 million), in line with market forecasts.

Revenue rose 40 percent to 384.9 million pounds, driven by strong growth in website sales.

AO World is part of a flurry of British retail London listings in 2014, joining the likes of discount chains Poundland and B&M, as well as Pets at Home, Boohoo.com and Card Factory in looking to cash in on the UK’s gradually improving economy.

The firm said trading in its new fiscal year had started in line with its expectations and added it was making good progress in growing ranges to offer smaller domestic appliances, recently launching the sale of TVs ahead of schedule.

AO World also said it intended to begin trading in Germany this fiscal year, marking its first move into Europe.

Shares in AO World, which competes with Britain’s No.1 electricals retailer Dixons, closed at 261.25 pence on Wednesday, down 8 percent from its February offer price of 285p, valuing the business at 1.1 billion pounds.