March 10 (Reuters) - Ap Thailand Pcl

* Aims for revenue growth of 10 percent to 25.3 billion baht ($775 million) in 2015, according to a statement

* Expects booking of housing products to rise 32 percent to 30 billion baht

* Plans to launch 26 new projects worth a combined 34.9 billion baht, including 10 mostly condominiums along mass transit lines in Bangkok Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.62 Baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing Khettiya Jittapong)