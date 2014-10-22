FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai property developer AP raises 2014 revenue target
October 22, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Thai property developer AP raises 2014 revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Property developer AP (Thailand) PCL said on Wednesday it had raised its 2014 revenue target to 22 billion thai baht ($681 million) from 21 billion baht, and forecast growth of at least 10 percent next year.

Although the property sector was hit by a domestic political crisis early this year, AP performed strongly in the first half, especially in the category of single detached houses, the company’s chief marketing officer, Vittakarn Chandavimol, told reporters.

The company aims to launch at least 17 new projects next year to tap strong demand in the Thai housing market, he said. ($1=32.30 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

