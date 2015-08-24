FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Developer AP Thailand sees 2015 revenue hitting 25.3 bln baht target
August 24, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Developer AP Thailand sees 2015 revenue hitting 25.3 bln baht target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Developer AP Thailand Pcl said on Monday it expected revenue this year to reach a target of 25.3 billion baht ($707.49 million), with a deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok last week having no impact on sales of its projects.

It expected presales to meet a target of 28.3 billion baht ($791.39 million) and planned to launch 15 new housing projects in the second half, Vittakarn Chandavimol, chief marketing officer, told a press briefing. ($1 = 35.7600 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

