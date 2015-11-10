Anadarko approached Apache with offer that was rejected -source

HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The prolonged slump in crude oil prices has stirred talk of consolidation among U.S. shale companies, however so far no mega deals have been struck as bids and offers remain wide apart and financing is still available for most producers as they try to stay independent.

On Sunday, Bloomberg News reported that Houston, Texas based Apache, which has operations in Egypt, the North Sea and Texas, had rejected a takeover approach and hired investment bankers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc for advice. (Reporting By Mike Stone)