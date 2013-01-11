FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apache shuts 2 west Australia oilfields ahead of cyclone
January 11, 2013 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

Apache shuts 2 west Australia oilfields ahead of cyclone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Apache Corp has shut down production from offshore oilfields Stag and Van Gogh in west Australia as cyclone Narelle drew near, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“Production of domestic gas continues uninterrupted from the Varanus Island and Devil Creek hubs, although Apache will continue to closely monitor these facilities during the passage of the cyclone,” the spokesman said in an email.

Cyclone Narelle, the first of the Australian season, has intensified into a category four storm, the second-highest level, and will strengthen over the weekend.

