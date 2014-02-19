FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apache to start production at new Australian oilfield by end Q2
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Apache to start production at new Australian oilfield by end Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. explorer Apache Corp expects to start production at a new oilfield offshore northwest Australia by the end of the second quarter, a company spokesman said.

Apache has leased floating production storage and offload unit (FPSO) Armada Claire from Bumi Armada to produce light sweet crude from the Balnaves oilfield.

Bumi Armada completed the FPSO’s conversion from a very large crude carrier in early February and expects it to start production in April, although Apache’s spokesman said it has yet to depart from Keppel Corp’s shipyard in Singapore.

Keppel Corp Ltd is the world’s top offshore drilling rig builder.

Balnaves has a field life of about 5 years, with production expected to peak at 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), Apache had said on its website. It is located in the Northern Carnavon Basin, about 180 kilometres offshore northwest Australia.

Apache operates the project with a 65 percent stake while Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co holds 35 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.