REFILE-BRIEF-Apache enters into executive retirement agreement with Steven Farris
January 23, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Apache enters into executive retirement agreement with Steven Farris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “agreement” in headline) Jan 23 (Reuters) - Apache Corp : * Says on January 19, co and Steven Farris entered into an executive retirement agreement - SEC filing * Farris will receive continued payment of current base salary of $1.75 for thirty-six months following retirement date * Says lump sum payment of $1.4 million to be paid to Farris within 30 days after retirement date * Farris will receive payments of $2.6 million on each of date that is tenth day of the seventh month following the retirement date * Farris also agreed to provide advisory and consulting services to CEO or board during 36-month period beginning on retirement date * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
