UPDATE 1-Apache boosts share buyback by 33 percent

(Adds details on shareholder vote on pay)

HOUSTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Apache will increase its share buyback program to 40 million shares from 30 million, Chief Executive Steve Farris told investors at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.

The move is part of the company’s overall effort to improve shareholder returns, which includes a focus on drilling more higher margin, less risky wells in shale basins.

Nearly all, or 96 percent, of the company’s shareholders voted in favor of Apache’s executive compensation, a dramatic departure from last year when half voted against it.

In 2012, Farris received total compensation of $17 million, including a $4 million bonus in a year when the company’s stock tumbled 13 percent, a pay package that angered shareholders.

So board members met with the company’s largest shareholders and took action including reducing the CEO’s 2013 bonus to zero and suspending stock option grants for 2014.

Farris’ total compensation in 2013, which includes salary and stock awards, was cut 34 percent to $11.2 million, according to the 2013 proxy statement.

Shares of Apache fell 1 percent to $88.80 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading. The decline was in line with an 1 percent decrease in the SIG index of exploration and production companies.