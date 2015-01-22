FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Apache hires former BP executive Riney as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apache Corp on Thursday named Stephen Riney, a former executive with BP Plc, as its chief financial officer.

The announcement comes two days after the Houston-based oil and gas company said its Chief Executive Officer Steve Farris retired and named company veteran John Christmann to that job.

Riney, who will start in February, replaces Alfonso Leon, who resigned in October eight months after he was appointed as CFO. Riney most recently served as CFO of BP’s exploration and production unit, Apache said. (Reporting by Anna Driver)

