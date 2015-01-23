Former Apache CEO to collect $12 million cash for retirement

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Steve Farris, who retired on Tuesday as Apache Corp’s chief executive, stands to collect about $12 million in salary and bonus over the next three years as part of his retirement package.

Farris, who will act as a consultant to Apache for the next 36 months, will collect his $1.75 million salary during that time. He will also receive two bonus payments of $2.6 million and a lump sum of $1.4 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The executive, who is the company’s non-executive chairman until May 1, is also entitled to the vesting of all his restricted stock and options, according to the filing.