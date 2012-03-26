UPDATE 1-Apache CEO sees higher Permian spending

* 30 Permian rigs running

By Anna Driver

NEW ORLEANS, March 26 (Reuters) - Apache Corp’s spending in the oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas will likely be $2 billion in 2012, higher than initially forecast, the company’s CEO said on Monday.

Apache has 3 million acres in the Permian Basin, an area undergoing a boom fueled by $100 crude and technology such as horizontal drilling to extract oil.

“I’d be really surprised if it (spending) doesn’t go up to $2 billion by the end of the year,” Steve Farris, Apache’s chief executive officer, told the Howard Weil Energy Conference.

Apache initially forecast its Permian spending for this year at $1.7 billion, up from $1.1 billion in 2011. The company’s total spending is projected to be $9.5 billion.

“We’ve doubled our (Permian) activity over the last 18 months and we have 30 rigs running,” Farris said in an interview. “We’ve got 3 million gross acres so we’re in all the major plays.”

Apache has steadily been acquiring acreage in the Permian Basin since 1991. The company’s position there was substantially boosted by a 2010 acquisition from BP Plc and its merger with Mariner Energy.

Apache is also seeing good results from its wells in the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma and Texas, where the company has 22 rigs running, Farris told investors.

Shares of Houston-based Apache fell $1.37 or 1.3 percent to $100.39 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.