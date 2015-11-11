FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko confirms Apache rejected an all-stock offer
November 11, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Anadarko confirms Apache rejected an all-stock offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp confirmed on Wednesday that it had made an offer to buy fellow oil producer Apache Corp in an all-stock deal, but had been rejected without discussions.

“We are unwilling to pursue the transaction without access to detailed non-public information, and based on our analysis, which shows that Apache appears to trade at or near full value currently, the offer was withdrawn,” Anadarko said.

Anadarko’s statement followed media reports on Tuesday that Apache had rejected an offer from Anadarko. Both the companies’ shares had fallen on the reports. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

