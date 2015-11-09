Apache declines to comment on deal talk; shares soar

(Reuters) - Apache Corp declined to comment on Monday whether it has received and rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from an unidentified company as its shares soared as much as 13 percent.

On Sunday, Bloomberg News reported that Apache, which has operations in Egypt, the North Sea and Texas, had rejected a takeover approach and hired investment bankers from Goldman Sachs to help with a defense.

Apache does not comment on rumors, a spokeswoman said in an email.

A prolonged slump in crude oil prices has stirred talk of consolidation among U.S. shale companies, but so far no mega deals have been struck as bids and offers remain wide apart and financing is still available for most producers.

In an interview in March, Apache Chief Executive Officer John Christmann knocked down takeover talk that was brewing at the time, saying he was in the midst of transforming the company. He also indicated the company, one of the top U.S. independents, wanted to go it alone.

On Monday, analysts at Simmons & Co told clients that they believed top takeover candidates for Houston-based Apache would be either world’s largest public oil company Exxon Mobil Corp or BP Plc.

“While some might be surprised regarding BP, keep in mind that Apache bought a large amount of assets from BP in the Permian, Canada and Egypt,” following BP’s Macondo well blowout, Simmons wrote. “In addition, BP still currently holds a large position in Egypt.”

The analysts noted, however that the “object of affection for any acquirer is Apache’s Permian position,” consisting of more than 3 million acres.

Rex Tillerson, Exxon’s chief executive told reporters in March that there are no limitations on what the company would consider buying in the downturn..

Exxon has slowly been adding acreage in the Permian Basin, noting in its third-quarter earnings report it has increased its acreage there to over 135,000 acres.

A representative of BP declined to comment on the Simmons report. A spokesman for Exxon said the Irving, Texas company never comments on “market speculation or potential business opportunities.”

Shares of Apache trimmed earlier gains and were up $4.89, or 10 percent, at $52.59 in midday New York Stock Exchange Trading. So far this year, the stock is down 16 percent.