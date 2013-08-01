Apache profit nearly triples

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apache Corp, the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, said on Thursday its quarterly profit nearly tripled, helping mostly by North American shale operations.

For the second quarter, Apache reported net income of $1.02 billion, or $2.54 per share, compared with $337 million, or 86 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $4.38 billion.

Separately on Thursday, the company reported seven oil and natural gas discoveries across Egypt’s Western Desert.