Apache Corp has loss of $1.3 billion on charges

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apache Corp, a U.S. oil company in the process of selling or spinning off its international operations, on Thursday reported a $1.3 billion net loss on the write-down of some oil and gas properties and a tax charge.

The Houston company reported a loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $300 million, or 75 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Total oil and gas output in the quarter averaged 637,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 784,000 boepd from a year earlier.