UPDATE 1-Apache Corp posts loss of $1.3 billion on charges

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apache Corp, a U.S. oil company in the process of selling or spinning off its international operations, on Thursday reported a $1.3 billion net loss on the write-down of some oil and gas properties and a tax charge.

Apache, under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said in July it intends to exit two liquefied natural gas projects in Canada and Australia. It also evaluating the sale or spin-off of international operations to focus on drilling North American shale wells.

The Houston company reported a loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $300 million, or 75 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding items including the $1 billion write-down of certain oil and gas assets due to low energy prices, Apache had a profit of $1.38 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.38 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total oil and gas output in the quarter averaged 637,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 784,000 boepd from a year earlier.

The company said it now expects its 2014 North American liquids production to come in at the high end of its forecast for growth of 15 percent to 18 percent.

Shares of Apache fell 3.3 percent to $73 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. That compares with an 2 percent decline in the SIG Oil Exploration and Production Index.