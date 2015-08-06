FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apache reports massive quarterly loss, hurt by oil-price slump
August 6, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Apache reports massive quarterly loss, hurt by oil-price slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Apache Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit as a slump in crude prices led the U.S. oil and gas company to write down the value of some assets.

The Houston company had a second-quarter loss of $5.6 billion, or $14.83 a share, following a year-ago profit of $505 million, or $1.31 per share.

Total oil and gas output averaged 564,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

