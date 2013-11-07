Apache quarterly profit up and oil output grows

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apache Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by record oil production from its wells in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Profit in the quarter was $300 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $161 million, or 41 cents per share in the 2012 third quarter.

Apache’s oil and natural gas production from the Permian Basin rose 18 percent from a year ago to 132,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and total production averaged 784,000 boe/d in the third quarter.