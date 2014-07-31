FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apache 2nd-qtr profit falls; plans to exit some LNG projects
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Apache 2nd-qtr profit falls; plans to exit some LNG projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Apache Corp, a U.S. oil and gas company under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday and said it plans to sell its interest in two liquefied natural gas projects (LNG).

Apache said it intends to completely exit the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia and Canada’s Kitimat LNG project. Apache is also evaluating its international assets and exploring multiple opportunities, including a potential separation, it said.

The Houston company reported a second-quarter profit of $505 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with $1.02 billion, or $2.54, in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.