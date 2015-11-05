FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-U.S. oil producer Apache raises production forecast
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-U.S. oil producer Apache raises production forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Adjusted loss $0.05 vs est. loss $0.36

* Revenue more than halves to $1.5 bln

* Takes $3.7 bln writedown on oil slump (Adds Breakingviews link)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apache Corp reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and joined a growing list of U.S. oil producers in raising its full-year production forecast even as many of them cut spending.

Increased efficiencies, a drop in service costs and low break-even levels in core U.S. shale fields are all helping U.S. oil companies increase production on reduced budgets.

U.S. producers ranging from Oasis Petroleum Inc to Devon Energy Corp have forecast higher production in their latest quarterly reports.

Apache on Thursday raised its full-year North American onshore production forecast to 307,000-309,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 305,000-308,000 boepd.

The company also increased its international and offshore production forecast to 172,000-174,000 boepd, from 164,000- 168,000 boepd.

“As we turn to 2016, prudent capital allocation will continue to be our primary focus ...,” Chief Executive John Christmann said in a statement.

Oil producers are keeping a tight leash on spending to cope with a near-60 percent drop in global oil prices since June last year that has sapped profitability.

The net loss attributable to Apache’s common shareholders widened to $5.56 billion, or $14.95 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.33 billion, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a $1.5 billion charge related to deferred tax assets and a $3.7 billion writedown due to the oil slump.

Adjusted loss was 5 cents per share, much lower than the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.

Revenue more than halved to $1.5 billion.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.