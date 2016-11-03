FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil and gas producer Apache reports smaller quarterly loss
November 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Oil and gas producer Apache reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Apache Corp's quarterly loss narrowed as the company recorded a smaller charge, mainly related to asset impairments.

The Houston-based company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $607 million, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.14 billion, or $10.95 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ffvejT)

The company recorded impairments of $836 million in the latest quarter, compared with $3.9 billion a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
