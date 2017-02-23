FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Oil and gas producer Apache posts smaller loss
February 23, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 6 months ago

Oil and gas producer Apache posts smaller loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders was $182 million, or 48 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.

The company had posted a loss of $4.02 billion, or $10.62 per share, a year earlier, when it incurred one-time charges of $5.9 billion.

The Houston-based company's total revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.45 billion. (bit.ly/2moGRY9) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

