BRIEF-Apanet to cooperate with Orange Polska on new products
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 4, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Apanet to cooperate with Orange Polska on new products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Apanet SA :

* Signs framework agreement with Orange Polska SA to cooperate on designing new products and services

* Both parties will join forces to design new products to be used in intelligent lighting network solutions, Smart City and Smart Grid

* New products and services to be targeted at road lighting administrators

* Firms will also cooperate on ESCO projects (lighting modernization solutions to increase energy efficiency) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
