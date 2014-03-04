FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apax in talks to buy Tambour from Israel's Azrieli
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Apax in talks to buy Tambour from Israel's Azrieli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax Partners is in advanced talks to acquire paint company Tambour Ltd from the Azrieli Group, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The acquisition will be made at a value of 800 million shekels ($229 million) including Tambour’s debt of 300 million shekels, the Globes financial daily said.

Apax could not be reached for comment while Azrieli declined to comment.

Globes said Apax will make the acquisition through a new fund that it established for investments in Israel.

A source close to the talks said Azrieli, which focuses on operating shopping malls, was in talks to sell its stake in Granite Hacarmel and its units, which include Tambour and Sonol, a distributor of refined petroleum products.

Apax already owns Tnuva, one of Israel’s largest food companies, and the Psagot brokerage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.