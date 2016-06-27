FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apax raises $7.9 bln for its global fund -source
June 27, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Apax raises $7.9 bln for its global fund -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax has secured $7.9 billion for its latest pool of capital, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Reuters had reported last year that Apax, whose investments have included King, maker of Candy Crush, and AutoTrader, would begin raising capital for its ninth fund at the end of 2015.

Bloomberg had earlier reported on Monday that Apax had raised the money for its fund Apax IX, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/28ZLw1Q)

Apax Partner declined to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

