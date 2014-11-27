FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apax's $300 mln mid-market Israeli fund to hold first close - source
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Apax's $300 mln mid-market Israeli fund to hold first close - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European private equity house Apax is nearing its target on its $300 million Israeli mid-market fund and is expected to hold its first close at around $250 million next week, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Apax Middle-market Israel (AMI) fund is a local investor that will target the technology, telecom, healthcare, services and consumer sectors, the source said. Apax is the investment advisor.

Reuters reported in March that Apax was planning to launch the fund. It will be the only country fund in Israel to be advised by a large, global private equity house. [ID:

Apax declined to comment. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

