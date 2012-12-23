FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apax sells LR Health & Beauty to private equity consortium
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 23, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Apax sells LR Health & Beauty to private equity consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Private equity group Apax said it has agreed to sell its direct sales company LR Health & Beauty to a private equity consortium of Bregal Capital and Quadriga Capital, Apax said late on Saturday.

No financial details were disclosed.

LR Health & Beauty, based in Ahlen, Germany, sells cosmetics, fragrances and nutrition products mainly in Germany, but also in countries including France, Italy and Russia. Some of its products are named after prominent personalities such as Bruce Willis, Heidi Klum or Michael Schumacher. It has 1,000 staff and 300,000 sales partners.

In 2011, the company posted sales of 230 million euros ($300 million). Revenues were up 5 percent in the first half of 2012, it said in August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.