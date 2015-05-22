FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Apax Global Alpha aims to raise $279 mln in London listing
May 22, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Apax Global Alpha aims to raise $279 mln in London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to describe Apax Global Alpha an investment trust and not private equity advisory firm)

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Investment trust Apax Global Alpha announced plans to raise 250 million euros ($279 million) in a London listing, as it looks to raise funds for more investment opportunities.

The trust has conditionally secured commitments worth 135 million euros from a group of cornerstone investors, it said in a statement on Friday.

Its shares are expected to start trading on June 15.

PCV’s investments had net asset value of 611 million euros at the end of March, up from 437 million euros at the end of 2012, the firm said. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
